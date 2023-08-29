BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Buckhannon couple is facing charges after EMS was called over a 10/11-month old with a “sever[e] diaper rash,” and responding West Virginia State Police Troopers found a home covered in urine and feces.

Troopers were called Sunday, Aug. 27 to a Valley Green Drive residence, according to a criminal complaint. They were informed that Joshua Bean, 27, of Buckhannon, “refused transport while stating he would self transport,” troopers said.

Joshua Bean

The caller told troopers Joshua “had left the child in the care and custody of his neighbor and had not yet returned,” and troopers saw Joshua and Michelle Bean, 20, of Buckhannon, by a nearby building while en route, according to the complaint.

Michelle and Joshua said the child “has a diaper rash or yeast infection,” and when Joshua was asked if EMS saw the child earlier that day, he stated he told EMS he “would find a ride,” troopers said.

Troopers asked why the child was with a neighbor, to which Michelle replied “[t]hey said they would watch [the infant] a couple of days,” and Joshua said that “he had asked his neighbor to look at the diaper rash,” according to the complaint.

A short time later, troopers saw “a bright red raised rash with blisters over the entire groin area,” and troopers were then told that the child “had the rash for four months and [Joshua and Michelle] will not do anything,” troopers said.

Michelle Bean

During that same conversation, troopers were told Joshua wanted the neighbor to “take [the infant] to the hospital and [Joshua] wanted nothing to do with it,” and Michelle “did not even want EMS to be called”; the neighbor then said “she wanted to take the child to the hospital, but the hospital would not allow her without a [Joshua or Michelle] present, and they would not go,” according to the complaint.

When troopers spoke with Joshua and Michelle again, they were told the child had been bathed “the other day, yesterday and the day before,” prior to entering Joshua and Michelle’s residence to find “the living room” … “to be dirty and in disarray,” troopers said.

The house had “three dirty mattresses with holes exposed lying in the floor,” two “soiled” diapers and piles of trash on the floor; when troopers asked where the child was bathed, Joshua and Michelle “directed officers upstairs and into a bathroom” where there was “a swarm of gnats flying over the toilet and shower,” according to the complaint.

On the floor, troopers “observed a baby bath tub” … “with what appeared to be used toilet paper inside,” as well as “several piles of dog feces” which troopers had to look “down as to not step on the feces because there were so many” piles, troopers said.

Troopers “observed a crib with a mattress which had several urine stains and dried feces all over, as well as a blanket covered in feces,” which Joshua stated was from the infant, and that the child had not slept in the room for “about a week,” according to the complaint.

When troopers asked Michelle how long she believed it took for the mattress to get to that condition, she said “about a week” before troopers “pointed out the fact [the infant] was sleeping on a soiled mattress for a week”; troopers also noted the dog feces in the room “was beginning to break down and change colors,” troopers said.

Joshua and Michelle told troopers that they did not use the bathtub upstairs to bathe the child, and used “the one downstairs” “the other day”; from the resulting conversation, troopers were able to determine the child had not been bathed for at least two days and had a severe rash, according to the complaint.

Troopers then asked to see the tub the child had been bathed in, and Joshua returned with “a blue baby tub” with “something brown sticking to the inside,” which Joshua stated his “cousin was making spaghetti and got some sauce in it”; troopers observed the sink was full of “dirty dishes with dried food and a swarm of gnats flying above them,” troopers said.

Michelle stated that the dishes “were from the day prior” and also said that they “don’t have no soap,” according to the complaint.

Troopers then observed the bassinet the child was said to have slept in, and it “appeared wet with dried feces on the inside” and Michelle stated “she believed the stain was ‘Poop from last night’,” troopers said.

Joshua and Michelle have been charged with child neglect creating risk of injury. They are being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $5,000 bond.