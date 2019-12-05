Buckhannon man accused of illegally possessing 9 pipe bombs

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – An Upshur County man has been arrested after police said he was illegally in possession of nine pipe bombs, among other items used to make explosives.

Eric Rowan

According to a criminal complaint filed by the Buckhannon Police Department, Eric Rowan, 25, of Buckhannon was knowingly and unlawfully in possession of approximately nine pipe bombs, two timers and chemicals used to make explosives on Monday, November 25.

Police said that Rowan was detained during an attempted suicide event when his brother brought attention to Rowan’s step-dad that there were explosives in the room across from Rowan’s bedroom. After observing the explosives mentioned by Rowan’s brother, officers obtained a search warrant and contacted the West Virginia State Police Bomb Disposal Unit to collect and dispose of the bombs, according to the complaint.

Rowan has been charged with illegal possession of destructive devices/explosive materials, according to court documents.

Rowan had recently been arrested in August 2019 when deputies said he broke into a business while wielding an AR-15 Rifle.