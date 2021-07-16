Buckhannon man accused of soliciting minor to send explicit images via text

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — A Buckhannon man has been accused of soliciting a minor to send explicit images via a text conversation.

Terry Evans

According to a criminal complaint filed by the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department, on July 9, a man attempted to solicit a 15-year-old girl.

The man, identified as Terry Evans, 30, of Buckhannon, texted the girl, as well as asked her for explicit photos, deputies said.

After sending an explicit photo of himself, Evans asked the girl to send an explicit video of herself, according to the complaint.

Evans has been charged with soliciting a minor via computer. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail, with bail set at $25,000.