Buckhannon man admits to federal bomb-making charge

Eric Rowan

ELKINS, W.Va. – An Upshur County man has admitted to making a bomb, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Eric Rowan, 26 of Buckhannon, pleaded guilty to one count of “Making a Destructive Device.” Rowan admitted to making an explosive bomb sometime between August and November 2019 in Upshur County, Powell said.

Eric Rowan

Buckhannon police officers arrested Rowan in December 2019 after family members told police that Rowan had nine pipe bombs in his bedroom.

Rowan faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives and the FBI investigated the case.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi presided over the plea hearing.

Rowan was also arrested in August 2019 for breaking into a business while wielding an AR-15.

Rowan remains in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

