Buckhannon man caught at Pittsburgh airport with a loaded gun

PITTSBURGH – Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers caught an Upshur County man with a 9 mm handgun loaded with seven rounds of ammunition in his backpack at Pittsburgh International Airport on Tuesday, Sept. 8., officials said.

It was the third gun caught in a week at the airport. TSA officers caught a traveler with a gun on Wednesday, Sept. 2 and another with a loaded gun on Friday, Sept. 4.

A TSA officer spotted Tuesday’s handgun on the checkpoint X-ray machine’s monitor. TSA immediately alerted the Allegheny County Police, which responded to the checkpoint, and questioned the man, a resident of Buckhannon. Police confiscated the gun and cited the man on weapons charges. In addition, the man is facing stiff Federal civil penalties, TSA officials said.

The man was not identified.

The TSA reserves the right to issue a civil penalty to travelers who have guns with them at a checkpoint. A typical first offense for carrying a loaded handgun into a checkpoint is $4,100 and can go as high as $13,669 depending on any mitigating circumstances. This applies to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits, because even though an individual may have a concealed carry permit, it does not allow for a firearm to be carried onto an airplane. The complete list of civil penalties is posted online. If a traveler with a gun is a member of TSA PreCheck™, that individual will lose their TSA PreCheck™ privileges.

When an individual shows up at a checkpoint with a firearm, the checkpoint lane comes to a standstill until the police resolve the incident.

TSA Firearms Caught at the Pittsburgh International Airport checkpoint, 2017 to 2020

Year 2017 2018 2019 2020(As of 9-8-20) Guns caught 32 34 35 13

Nationwide last year, 4,432 firearms were discovered in carry-on bags at checkpoints across the country, averaging about 12.1 firearms per day, approximately a 5% increase nationally in firearm discoveries from the total of 4,239 detected in 2018. Eighty-seven percent of firearms detected at checkpoints last year were loaded.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared at their airline ticket counter. Firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition. Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality.

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website. Travelers should also contact their airline as they may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition.