CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Buckhannon man has been indicted after allegedly threatening a woman over email and text for “several weeks.”

Bobby Cobb

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Bobby Cobb, 53 was indicted on Tuesday on four counts of interstate communications with a threat to kidnap or injure and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, Cobb allegedly sent threatening emails and texts to a victim over the course of several weeks. The emails and texts threatened to kill and injure the victim, her family members and friends.

Court documents said that officers executed a search warrant on Cobb’s home and found a shotgun, a weapon that Cobb was not permitted to own due to a previous domestic violence conviction that prevented him from doing so.

Cobb faces up to five years in federal prison for each of the threat counts and up to 15 years for the firearms charge.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christine Utt is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office and the Mountain Region Drug Task Force investigated.