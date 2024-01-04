WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Buckhannon man has been charged after officers say they found drugs while responding to a call of him being passed out in a vehicle at a hot spot in Weston.

On Jan. 3, officers with the Weston Police Department were dispatched to Christine’s Hot Spot on North River Avenue to a call of two people “passed out” in a vehicle, according to a criminal complaint.

Stephen Sears

When officers arrived, they said they saw two individuals “slumped over” in the vehicle, one of whom was identified as Stephen Sears 47, of Buckhannon.

Officers then knocked on the window and Sears “started to sit up,” at which point he was asked to exit the vehicle. During that time, officers said they “observed a firearm laying on the center floorboard of the vehicle” and “a small round pouch lying by the driver’s door.”

At that point, officers detained Sears and said they found 14 grams of methamphetamine in the pouch.

Sears has been charged with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in Central Regional Jail on a $75,000 bond.