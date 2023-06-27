BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Buckhannon man was charged with wanton endangerment involving a firearm after an incident over the weekend.

Matthew Summerfield-Duke

An officer with the Buckhannon Police Department said in a criminal complaint that Matthew Summerfield-Duke, 27, used a 30-30 caliber lever-action rifle to deliberately fire two rounds into the upstairs ceiling of his Fayette Street home on Saturday.

Another person was home at the time, and the house is surrounded by other occupied homes on all four sides, creating the risk that the rounds could ricochet and hurt or kill other residents of the surrounding homes, police said in the complaint.

Summerfield-Duke is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $25,000 cash-only bond.