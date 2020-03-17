Buckhannon man faces federal bomb-making and gun charges

ELKINS, W.Va. – An Upshur County man is facing federal bomb-making and firearms charges, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

William John Clark, 62, of Buckhannon, was indicted Tuesday on one count of making a destructive device; one count of possession of unregistered firearm; and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm, Powell said.

William Clark

Clark is accused of making an explosive bomb, which wasn’t registered as required by law, according to a news release. Clark, who is a convicted felon stemming from federal gun possession charges from 2006, is also accused of having a Smith & Wesson .22 caliber pistol and an Iver Johnson Arms and Cycleworks .22 caliber revolver. The crimes happened in March 2020 in Upshur County, according to Powell’s office.

Clark faces at up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $10,000 for the device count and the unregistered firearm count. He faces up to 10 years behind bars and a fine of up to $250,000 for the unlawful possession count.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

This case is part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws.

Clark is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.