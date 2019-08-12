Buckhannon man facing burglary charge after break-in at Upshur County business

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – An Upshur County man has been arrested after deputies said he broke into a business while wielding an AR-15 Rifle.

Deputies with the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call regarding a commercial burglar alarm going off at 2nd Amendment Supplies in Buckhannon on Sunday at approximately 6:46 a.m.

Deputies said they arrived on scene and noticed that someone had cut the phone line and knocked two holes in the plywood at the south side of the business. Upon further investigation, deputies said they determined the suspect entered the business through the small hole midway down the south wall of the building.

Eric Rowan

The suspect was later identified as Eric Rowan, 24, of Buckhannon.

Deputies said they then discovered a Charter Arms .38 Special lying on top of a bucket of used brass outside the whole that Rowan had entered through. The owner of the business then arrived on scene and deputies reviewed the security camera footage with them, according to the criminal complaint.

While reviewing the security footage, deputies observed a slender male in a camo jacket and gloves wielding what appeared to be an AR-15 Rifle, walk around the front side of the business and upon a motion sensor light turning on, quickly duck back out of view of the camera. The owners then told deputies that the bucket of used brass the firearm had been discovered in had been removed by the suspect. The security camera also showed Rowan inside the business, according to the criminal complaint.

Deputies said that at approximately 9 that same morning, the Buckhannon Police Department received a call from Rowan where he reported that a .38 special firearm and an AR-15 had been stolen from his vehicle overnight.

Rowan was eventually pulled over by law enforcement and admitted to breaking into the business because he owed someone money, according to court documents. Deputies said Rowan also stated that the firearm left at the scene did belong to him and that he had gotten it from his mother.

Rowan has been charged with burglary, according to court documents. He is currently being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail and his bail has been set at $75,000.