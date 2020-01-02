Buckhannon man facing drug, child neglect charges following search warrant

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – An Upshur County man is facing drug and child neglect charges after deputies executed a narcotics search warrant at a Buckhannon residence.

According to a release from the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, deputies along with officers from the Buckhannon Police Department executed a narcotics search warrant on a residence on Three Lick Road on Tuesday, December 31.

During the search, deputies located approximately 12.5 ounces of marijuana valued at approximately $2,5000, a large amount of THC extract known as “shatter”, numerous digital scales and packaging materials, two handguns and one AR-15 rifle, according to the release. Deputies said they also seized approximately $8,000 in cash.

The release stated that Robert Quicil, 20, of Buckhannon has been arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana and THC oil, along with four counts of felony child neglect. The release did not include any additional information on the child neglect charges Quicil is facing.

Deputies said an investigation is still ongoing and additional charges are pending.

The release included a picture of the items confiscated during the search.