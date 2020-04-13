Buckhannon man facing multiple charges after allegedly threatening, spitting on deputy following detainment for DUI

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – An Upshur County man has been arrested on numerous charges after he threatened a deputy, urinated in his cell and spit on a deputy following his detainment on a DUI charge, according to a criminal complaint.

The complaint stated that on Saturday, April 11, deputies with the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department observed a black Dodge pickup truck traveling eat on Route 33 near Red Rock Road in Buckhannon.

Matthew Wade

Deputies said the truck left the roadway on both the left and right side on the straight-away it was traveling on and could not stay in a single lane. Deputies said the driver of the vehicle was later identified as Matthew Wade, 57, of Buckhannon.

Deputies began following Wade and performed a traffic stop on the vehicle on Old Weston Road, according to the complaint. Deputies said they detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Wade and that he was also “extremely unsteady” on his feet. The complaint stated that deputies then administered two field sobriety tests, both of which resulted in Wade showing signs of impairment. Wade failed a preliminary breath test and refused both a secondary breath test and blood draw, according to deputies.

The complaint stated that upon transporting Wade to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office for processing, he became aggressive and belligerent. While at the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, Wade asked to use the restroom and was allowed to do so twice by deputies, according to the complaint. Deputies said Wade began to urinate on the wall of the holding cell he was in and curse at deputies while doing so. The complaint stated that he threatened a deputy multiple times and stated “This isn’t over, I’ll show you. I won’t be in jail forever.”

A deputy, a trooper with West Virginia State Police and an Animal Control officer then transported Wade to St. Joseph’s Hospital upon obtaining a search warrant to seize evidentiary blood samples, according to court documents. The complaint stated that while outside of the hospital and in public view, Wade continued to curse officers and shouted insults at the triage nurses. Deputies said Wade was told to stop cursing and yelling several times by law enforcement.

The complaint stated that upon waiting in the laboratory waiting area, Wade continued to threaten the deputy and then spat on his face. Deputies said Wade was then assisted to the ground and the blood samples were taken. The complaint stated that Wade continued to to defy commands given by law enforcement, and at one point, grabbed at an officer’s hands and clinched his fists and arms to avoid having blood drawn.

The complaint stated that Wade was then taken to Tygart Valley Regional Jail, at which time he continued to threaten the deputy with intimidation and threats of violence.

Deputies said that Wade had been convicted for DUI first offense on August 20, 2016 and DUI revoked license on the same date.

Wade has been charged with retaliation against a public employee/official, destruction of property, disorderly conduct, driving on revoked license (2nd offense), battery on police officers (2nd offense), obstruction and aggravated DUI (2nd offense), according to court documents.