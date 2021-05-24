Buckhannon man gets more the 12 years in prison on federal meth charge

ELKINS, WEST VIRGINIA – An Upshur County man has been sentenced to more than 12 years(151 months) in federal prison for a methamphetamine charge, Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph Bernard announced.

Rodney Rowan

Rodney Rowan, 26 of Buckhannon, pleaded guilty in January 2020 to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute at Least 50 Grams of Methamphetamine.” Rowan admitted to having more than 50 grams of methamphetamine in November 2019 in Upshur County.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh handed down the sentence Monday.

He was initially indicted on both the meth charge and an unlawful firearm possession charge in August 2020.

Rowan was also arrested back in 2018 after a car chase with sheriff’s deputies.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, West Virginia State Police, and the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office investigated.

Rowan is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail, awaiting a transfer to a federal facility.