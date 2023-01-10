BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Indictments by a Grand Jury were returned against 28 people in Upshur County in January, including a Buckhannon man who was indicted on 35 counts related to sexual assault and abuse.

Daniel Grogg

Daniel Grogg, 28, of Buckhannon, was indicted on multiple counts related to sexual assault and abuse, including:

11 counts of first degree Sexual Abuse

Nine counts of second degree Sexual Assault

15 counts of Sexual Abuse of a Child by a Parent, Guardian, Custodian, or Person of Trust

Because of a 2022 law that prevents courts from releasing information related to sex crimes, details on the case against Grogg are not considered public information. He was booked into the Tygart Valley Regional Jail in September 2022 and is being held on $250,000 cash-only bail.

Charles Smith

Charles Smith, 68, of Buckhannon, was indicted on one count of Use of Obscene Matter with the Intent to Seduce a Minor. Smith was charged in October after troopers said he showed a “graphic nude picture” to a juvenile at Maniac Mountain Haunted House.

Patricia Mendel, 43, of French Creek, was indicted on one count of Arson in the first degree. Mendel was charged in August 2020 after police alleged that she deliberately set three fires in Upshur County over the span of eight months.

Kayla Tenney

Kayla Tenney, 26, of Buckhannon, was indicted on four counts of Gross Child Neglect Creating a Substantial Risk of Death or Serious Bodily Injury. She was charged in July 2022 after she admitted she had smoked marijuana in close proximity to four juveniles.

Bobbie Nixon, 31, and Allen Nuttle, 45, both of Buckhannon, were each indicted on one count of Gross Child Neglect Creating Substantial Risk of Death or Bodily Injury. The pair was charged in September 2022 after police were called on them three times in one night for arguments and impairment around a 3-year-old.

Bobby Nixon Allen Nuttle

Other indictments returned in the county include those for Delivery of a Controlled Substance, first degree Robbery, Grand Larceny, Escape from Custody, Fleeing with Wreckless Indifference and Threats of Terroristic Acts. To see the full list of January indictments, click here.

An indictment does not mean that a person is guilty; it indicates that a Grand Jury deemed that there is enough evidence against them to justify a trial.