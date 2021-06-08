Buckhannon man pleads guilty to federal meth and counterfeiting charges

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – An Upshur County man has admitted to drug and counterfeit charges, Acting United States Attorney Randolph Bernard announced.

Garry Moran

Garry Moran II, 41 of Buckhannon, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of “Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine” and one count of “Possession of Counterfeit Obligations.” Moran admitted to having methamphetamine to sell from January to May 2019 in Upshur County and elsewhere. Moran also admitted to having $1,100 in counterfeit bills in May 2019 in Upshur County.

Moran faces up to 20 years in federal prison and fine of up to $1,000,000 for the drug charge and faces up to 20 years behind bars and a fine of up to $250,000 for the counterfeit charge.

Moran was originally indicted along with Johnna Courtney, also of Buckhannon. Courtney pleaded guilty in January 2020.

Garry Moran and Johnna Courtney in the 2019 mugshots

The Mountain Lakes Drug Task Force and the U.S. Secret Service investigated the case.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi presided over Tuesday’s plea hearing.

Moran is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail awaiting sentencing.