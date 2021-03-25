Buckhannon man sentenced to nearly 5 years in federal prison for making a bomb

William Clark

ELKINS, W.Va. – U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh sentenced an Upshur County man to federal prison Thursday for making a bomb, Acting United States Attorney Randolph Bernard announced.

William Clark

William Clark, 62 of Buckhannon, pleaded guilty to one count of “Making a Destructive Device” in August 2020. Clark admitted to making an explosive bomb, which wasn’t registered as required by law. Clark set off a pipe bomb outside of a home following a verbal disagreement with someone in his neighborhood. The crime occurred in March 2020 in Upshur County.

Along with the bombmaking charge, Clark was also originally charged with one count of possession of unregistered firearm; and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Judge Kleeh sentenced Clark to 57 months(4.75 years) behind bars. Clark was also fined $5,000.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the West Virginia State Police, and the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office investigated.

Clark remains in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail, awaiting a transfer to a federal facility.

