Buckhannon man’s bail set at $1M after deputies find marijuana, THC oils and guns at his home for a second time in 5 months

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — A Buckhannon man previously charged in Upshur County has received new charges after a search warrant was executed on his home and, in a separate incident, he failed to appear in court for an incident which happened five months ago.

Joseph Quici

On Feb. 27, deputies with the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant on the residence of Joseph Quici, 19, of Buckhannon, at 88 Randolph St. in Buckhannon, according to a criminal complaint.

When deputies entered the residence, they smelled “the strong odor of marijuana” and observed a .22 caliber rifle magazine, a “rear sight” for an “AR-15 style rifle,” an “unknown object wrapped up in a white blanket” and three drawstring bags hidden by a pile of lumber and construction material outside the residence, deputies said.

During the search of the inside of the resident, deputies said they found $404 in cash, a set of digital scales hidden in a cereal box, three boxes of bags and a large bag of rubber bands. Deputies also took photos of several used bags with presumed marijuana inside.

Deputies made contact with the owner of the alley, and he told them that the construction material was his and granted deputies permission to search the alley, even saying of the construction material, “tear it up if you have to,” according to the complaint.

When deputies uncovered the objects in the alley, they said they found an “AR style” .22 caliber Colt Rifle with a loaded magazine underneath the white blanket, and in the drawstring bags, deputies said they found five bags of presumed marijuana with an approximate value of $1,843, three pieces of wax paper containing presumed THC oil with a presumed value of $1,196 and three bottles of a liquid suspected to be codeine with an approximate value of $120.

By looking at the Snapchat messages between Quici and two other individuals, deputies found “clear conspiracy to deliver a variety of controlled substances,” according to the complaint, and a juvenile male lived in the residence “in an environment surrounded by illegal activity including firearms and illegal drugs,” according to the complaint.

On March 11, deputies said that Quici failed to appear to a preliminary hearing for charges stemming from an incident on Nov. 4, according to a complaint.

Quici is charged with gross child neglect creating risk of injury, possession with intent to deliver codeine, conspiracy to commit possession with intent to deliver THC oils, conspiracy to commit possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession with intent to deliver THC oils and four counts of failure to appear. Quici is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $1 million bond.