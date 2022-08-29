ELKINS, W.Va. – Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh sentenced a man and a woman, both from Upshur County, to federal prison terms, Monday, on drug and counterfeit charges.

Johnna Courtney

Kleeh sentenced Johnna Courtney, 41 of Buckhannon to 10 years in prison and Garry Moran, 42 also of Buckhannon, to seven years behind bars, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Courtney pleaded guilty in January 2020 to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 grams or more of Methamphetamine” and one count of “Possession of Counterfeit Obligations.” Courtney admitted to distributing more than fifty grams of “crystal” methamphetamine, also known as “ice,” in May 2019 in Upshur County. She also admitted to having 95 counterfeit $100 bills in her possession.

Garry Moran

Moran pleaded guilty in June 2021 to one count of “Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine” and one count of “Possession of Counterfeit Obligations.” Moran admitted to having methamphetamine to sell from January to May 2019 in Upshur County and elsewhere. Moran also admitted to having $1,100 in counterfeit bills in May 2019 in Upshur County.

The two were indicted in October 2019 and initially faced longer prison sentences. The indictments came after the pair were arrested in January 2019.

The Mountain Lakes Drug Task Force and the U.S. Secret Service investigated the case against the pair.

Both are being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail awaiting transfers to federal facilities.