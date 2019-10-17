Buckhannon pair indicted on federal meth and counterfeiting charges

ELKINS, W.Va. – Two Upshur County residents were indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury on methamphetamine and counterfeit charges, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Garry Moran

Garry Moran, 39 and Johnna Courtney, 38, both of Buckhannon, were each indicted on one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine,” one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine,” one count of “Counterfeiting,” and one count of “Possession of Counterfeit Obligations.”

Moran and Courtney are accused of distributing more than five grams of “crystal” methamphetamine, in May 2019 in Upshur County. They are also accused of making counterfeit money and having 95 counterfeit $100 bills in their possession.

Johnna Courtney

Moran and Courtney each face at least five years and up to 40 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $5,000,000 for the drug counts, as well as up to 20 years behind bars and a fine of up to $250,000 for each of the counterfeit counts.

The pair were arrested in January 2019. At the time of the arrest, Moran had an outstanding warrant from Marion County after police said they found fentanyl and oxycodone in his car in October 2018, in Fairmont.

The Mountain Lakes Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force and the United States Secret Service investigated the case.

Moran is being held in the North Central Regional Jail, while Courtney is in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail.