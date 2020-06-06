Buckhannon Police ask for help to find breaking and entering suspects

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – The Buckhannon Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects in a breaking and entering investigation.

If you recognize the people in the photos below, you are asked to contact the Buckhannon Police at it’s main phone number: 304-472-5723 or through its anonymous tip line: 304-473-1001. You can also use the department’s online tip form, found here.











Buckhannon breaking and entering suspects

The department did not provide any further information on the investigation, including where and when it happened.