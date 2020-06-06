Buckhannon Police ask for help to find breaking and entering suspects

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – The Buckhannon Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects in a breaking and entering investigation.
If you recognize the people in the photos below, you are asked to contact the Buckhannon Police at it’s main phone number: 304-472-5723 or through its anonymous tip line: 304-473-1001. You can also use the department’s online tip form, found here.
The department did not provide any further information on the investigation, including where and when it happened.