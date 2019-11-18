Buckhannon woman accused of embezzling more than $16K from Upshur County Special Olympics while serving as director

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – An Upshur County woman has been arrested after deputies said she embezzled more than $16,000 from Special Olympics Upshur County while serving as the director of the program.

A criminal complaint filed by the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department stated that during the time period of December 3, 2015 through February 7, 2019 Charliena Jane Helmick Eubank Gilmore embezzled approximately $16,662 from Special Olympics Upshur County and converted the money to her own use. Gilmore was serving as director of Special Olympics Upshur County during the time the embezzlement took place, according to the criminal complaint.

Deputies said that documentation was made on the memo line of the checks signed by Gilmore showing items purchased and used for Upshur County Special Olympics which they never received. Deputies said that this was done to cover up the financial report.

Gilmore has been charged with embezzlement, according to court documents.

