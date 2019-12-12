Buckhannon woman arrested on multiple charges, accused of DUI with 3 children in her vehicle

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – An Upshur County woman has been arrested after deputies said she was driving under the influence of narcotics with three of her children in the car while she was pregnant.

On Wednesday, December 11 Upshur County deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with an expired registration sticker on Morton Avenue in Buckhannon, according to a criminal complaint. Deputies said the driver of the vehicle was identified as Morgan Moore, 30, of Buckhannon.

Deputies said Moore was very excited, displayed erratic behavior while speaking to deputies and had highly dilated pupils. Deputies also said that they observed a clear plastic baggie inside Moore’s wallet, which she attempted to conceal before handing it over to law enforcement. Deputies then observed what they believed to be methamphetamine inside of the baggie, according to the complaint.

Deputies said they asked Moore to step out of her vehicle and Moore continued to display erratic behavior by being unable to follow deputies directions to stop reaching into her pockets and get back in her vehicle to look for things.

Deputies then conducted three field sobriety tests on Moore, resulting in Moore displaying multiple signs of impairment, according to the complaint. The complaint stated that Moore admitted to deputies that she had snorted methamphetamine and approximately 11 a.m. and smoked marijuana at approximately 3 p.m. earlier that day.

Deputies said Moore was approximately five months pregnant and that three of her children were inside of her vehicle at the time of the traffic stop.

Deputies then did a search of Moore’s vehicle where they located a leafy green substance believed to be marijuana in the center console next to everyday items, including one of her child’s cell phone, according to the complaint. Deputies said they also located a cigarette pack on the passenger seat that contained a small baggie of a substance believed to be methamphetamine.

Deputies said Moore admitted to being on her way to deliver the methamphetamine to her boyfriend.

Moore has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, DUI (controlled substance), and DUI with a minor, according to court documents. She is currently being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.