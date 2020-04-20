Buckhannon woman charged filling prescription for person who died in March, police say

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — A Buckhannon woman has been charged after attempting to fill a prescription for a person who passed away in March.

On April 17, officers with the Buckhannon Police Department were notified of a drug tip by a Bridgeport pain management doctor that a person was attempting to fill a prescription which was not prescribed to her, according to a criminal complaint.

Skybluewater Keys

At the Bridgeport office, Skybluewater Keys, 43, of Buckhannon, was trying to fill a prescription for someone who had died in March, officers said, and when the doctor spoke with superiors on the phone on whether or not to fill it, the doctor was told to do so.

Officers then prepared surveillance for when Keys picked up the medicine, and saw her driving a green van to pick up the medicine, after which the officers performed a traffic stop and took Keys into custody for being in possession of controlled narcotics prescribed to the person who died in March, according to the complaint.

Keys is charged with prescription fraud. She is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $20,000 bond.