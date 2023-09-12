BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Buckhannon woman is facing a felony charge of drug delivery resulting in death after a fentanyl overdose that happened back in December.

The overdose happened at a Valley Green Drive residence in Buckhannon. Deputies were called at approximately 6 a.m. on Dec. 8, 2022. Troy Cook was found near aluminum foil and wax paper, as well as a lighter, and pronounced dead; according to a criminal complaint, his cause of death was ruled fentanyl/norfentany/4-ANPP, para-fluorofentanyl, xylazine, citalopram/escitalopram, diphenhydramine, trazodone/mCPP, and ethanol intoxication by a forensic pathologist.

Arista Wright

Deputies allege in a criminal complaint that it was on Cook’s phone, that they found a Dec. 7, 2022, Facebook Messenger conversation with “Arista Primovero.” Deputies say through “previous encounters” and the profile picture, they determined that the account belonged to Arista Wright.

One message from “Primovero” said “‘Imma swing by here in a few and grab that $’ ‘they’re 20’ ‘I gotta go to Weston.. Would you care if I kept 1?'” the complaint alleges.

The responding deputy said in the complaint the common price of a wax paper fold containing powder fentanyl, heroin or another controlled substance is about $20.

The exchange continued, and in a later message, Cook sent “‘Ok jus don’t park right out front here and I’m going to throw this cig pack like down the second step,'” according to the complaint.

The two continued to message about where “Primovero” was, with Cook eventually sending “‘Are you close’ ‘Put it in a cigarette pack and throw it’ ‘Where are a hun i don’t see you ican’t sit in the doorway long’ ‘Thank you,'” the complaint alleges.

“Primovero” then responded with a smile face emoji, according to the complaint.

Wright was also seen getting out of the passenger side of an SUV to retrieve something that was from Cook’s apartment, according to deputies.

It wasn’t until May 8, 2023, that a search warrant was served on Wright’s residence and narcotics were found, deputies said.

Then, on Sept. 8, 2023, Wright said during a Mirandized interview that the “Arista Primovero” Facebook account was hers, and “that it was not her who had delivered the controlled substance, but Cook did ask her to get him some,” according to the complaint. She also said “that she had went to Weston to ‘pick up’ and was initially going to bring some to Troy, but ‘Doughboy’ never brought her over there.'”

Wright was charged with drug delivery resulting in death and is in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail being held on $50,000 cash-only bail for the charge.