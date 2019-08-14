Buckhannon woman charged with DUI after striking another vehicle while crossing lanes, police allege

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – A Buckhannon woman is charged with DUI after police said she crossed lanes and hit another vehicle.

Brandi Morris

In the early morning on Wednesday, Brandi Morris, 33, of Buckhannon, was driving a 2010 Subaru Legacy, which crossed the center line and struck a 2005 Porsche Cayenne, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers with the Buckhannon Police Department arrived on scene and noticed that Morris had bloodshot, glassy and dilated eyes; had very erratic and exaggerated movements; and nonsensical speech, police said.

When Morris was asked questions, police said she would “ramble on with nonsensical sayings without answering the question asked,” and had a blank stare and dry mouth.

Morris and her son, an 8-year-old who was also in the vehicle, as well as the Porsche’s driver, were all taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital, according to the complaint. Morris was admitted, but the complaint did not mention any injuries or their severity. The Porsche’s driver also had undetermined injuries, except for one known injury to his leg, police said. Morris’ son’s condition was also not listed in the complaint.

Police stated that a field sobriety check was not given to Morris due to her “disoriented condition and overall inability to respond coherently to simple conversation.” Morris was also found to not have a valid driver’s license, according to the complaint.

Morris is charged with DUI with unemancipated minor, no proof of insurance and no operator’s license. She was taken to Tygart Valley Regional Jail, but is out on $10,500 bond. As a condition of Morris’ bond, she must report to a community corrections center to be subject to random drug and alcohol testing. Any positive result will cause her bond to be revoked.