BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Deputies say a woman was under the influence of marijuana when she hit a 13-year-old girl with her vehicle in Upshur County.

On April 15, deputies with the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department received a call of a domestic incident taking place at a residence on Alexander Road, according to a criminal complaint.

Krystal Winters

While en route, deputies learned that “a male was choking a female while multiple children were doubled over in pain,” the complaint said. When they arrived on scene, deputies said they could smell marijuana coming from the man and another woman identified as Krystal Winters, 36, of Buckhannon, deputies said.

Upon observing Winters, deputies noted they “did not observe any red marks or other marks that would be consistent with being choked,” but the man did admit to restraining Winters “by holding her arms down” because he “did not want to get hit,” according to the complaint.

Deputies asked Winters about the incident, and she stated that she and a 13-year-old female were in an argument, and that Winters “went to her car and started it up while [the juvenile] jumped on top of the hood in fear of being left home,” deputies said.

At that point, Winters told deputies she “made the car lurch forward” and “the sudden movement caused [the juvenile] to fall off the hood and then be struck by the vehicle” and into “debris that consisted of wood, rocks and other material that could have seriously injured her,” according to the complaint.

The juvenile “was distraught while explaining the incident,” and “when she looked at [Winters], she appeared to be intimidated,” deputies said.

When deputies asked Winters about the odor of marijuana, she “admitted she was smoking” before deputies arrived and said that “the marijuana was from a dispensary, but she did not possess a valid medical marijuana card,” according to the complaint.

Upon deputies stating that they “believed she was under the influence of controlled substances and this is what led to the outcomes of the vehicle accident,” the male said that “he has had this conversation with [Winters] multiple times,” deputies said.

Winters has been charged with child neglect creating risk of bodily injury. She is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.