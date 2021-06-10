Buckhannon woman gets probation and community service for Medicaid fraud

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has secured punishments for an Upshur County woman convicted of Medicaid fraud, for attempting to bill Medicaid for care of someone who already died.

Skybluewater Keys, 44 of Buckhannon pleaded guilty to Medicaid fraud and agreed to pay full restitution.

Skybluewater Keys

Keys, 44, of Buckhannon, pleaded guilty in April to three counts of felony Medicaid fraud in Upshur County Circuit Court. She received a three to 30 year prison sentence, which was suspended upon her payment of full restitution of $1,973.40. She was also placed on supervised probation for three years and ordered to perform 240 hours of community service.

The conviction stems from allegations that Keys attempted to bill Medicaid for performing caregiver services between March 20, 2020, and April 12, 2020, for a Medicaid member who had died on March 19, 2020.

The Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit investigated and prosecuted the case.

“Medicaid dollars are there to provide medical care for our low-income residents and families who legitimately need the assistance, not to pad the pockets of thieves,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Our office will vigorously attack waste, fraud and abuse each and every time it is discovered.”

Keys was also arrested in April 2020 and charged with prescription fraud after police said she was trying to fill a prescription for someone who had died in March.