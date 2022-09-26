ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Buckhannon woman has pleaded guilty to federal charges of one count of distribution of fentanyl and two counts of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl in Upshur County.

Michaela Gregory, 26, pleaded guilty to the charges on Friday, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of West Virginia; the incident stems from a November 2020 arrest, according to the release.

Gregory was arrested after a deadly overdose that happened on Nov. 4, 2020, in Upshur County, along with Zane Young.

According to the criminal complaint against them at the time, officers who responded to the deadly overdose learned that Gregory “arranged to deliver nine heroin stamps to [the person who overdosed] for one hundred and sixty dollars,” so task force members with the Mountain Lakes Drug and Violent Crime Unit posed as the deceased to arrange for Gregory to deliver more heroin after she had messaged “asking the deceased if he needed” any, telling her “I’ll take.”

Gregory and Young were arrested at the arranged meeting spot, according to the complaint.

Gregory faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1,000,000 for each count.

Young pleaded guilty earlier this month for his role.