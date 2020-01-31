Buckhannon woman sentenced to 12 days on federal meth charge

WHEELING, W.Va. – An Upshur County woman was sentenced Thursday for her role in a methamphetamine distribution operation, U.S. Attorney William Powell announced.

U.S. District Judge John Bailey sentenced Melissa Masuga, 34 of Buckhannon, to 12 days incarceration for her participation in a meth distribution operation, Powell said.

Masuga, pleaded guilty to one count of “Distribution of Methamphetamine” in October 2018. Masuga admitted to conspiring with others to distribute methamphetamine in Upshur County and elsewhere from March 2016 to September 2017, according to a news release.

Masuga was one of 28 people who were federally indicted in September 2017 for being a part of a meth ring in Upshur County.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, Tobacco and Explosives; the Drug Enforcement Administration; The Mountain Region Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, which is composed of the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, the Elkins Police Department, the U.S. Forest Service and the Tucker County Sheriff’s Office; the Greater Harrison Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, the West Virginia State Police; the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office; the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office; the Buckhannon Police Department and the Weston Police Department investigated the ring.