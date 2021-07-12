Buckhannon woman to spend more than 10 years in prison for selling meth in Harrison County

CLARKSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA – U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh sentenced an Upshur County woman, Monday to more than 10 years(121 months) in federal prison for a drug charge, Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph Bernard announced.

Ashley Bennett, 35 of Buckhannon, pleaded guilty in February 2021 to one count of “Distribution of Five Grams or More of Methamphetamine.” Bennett admitted to selling more than five grams of methamphetamine, also known as “crystal” and “ice,” in January 2020 in Harrison County.

Bennett was indicted, along with five others, in June 2020. Co-defendant Charles Gaines received an 8-year prison term last month. The other four James Audia II, Steven Denkenberger, Jr., Joseph Hobbs and David Monroe have all pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.

Ashley Bennett

Steven Denkenberger Jr

Joseph Hobbs

David Monroe

Charles Gaines

The Greater Harrison Drug Task Force investigated the case.

Bennett initially faced at least five and up to 40 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $5,000,000.

Bennett is being held in the Central Regional Jail awaiting a transfer to a federal facility.