Calhoun County man arrested after holding multiple people at gunpoint in Webster Co. trailer, troopers say

WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va. – A Calhoun County man has been arrested after troopers said he held multiple people at gunpoint at a trailer park in Webster County.

A criminal complaint filed by West Virginia State Police stated that on Sunday, September 1, at 12:18 a.m., troopers received a shots fired call from the Webster County 911 about an incident at Garvin Trailer Park.

Troopers said they were advised by Webster County 911 that a man, Andy Cogar, had gone to another man, David Riffle’s, trailer and told him he had been held at gunpoint and struck in the head with a 2×4.

While on their to the scene, troopers said Webster County 911 advised them that a woman, Crystal Copley, had come to Riffle’s residence and was bleeding from her head from a gunshot wound. However, troopers said that after arriving on scene and extracting Copley from the scene due to her head injury, emergency personnel learned she did not have a gunshot wound, but had been struck with the butt of a pistol.

Bryan Smith

While on scene, troopers said they spoke with another victim, Jacqueline Woodhouse, who stated that Bryan Smith, 36, of Arnoldsburg, had held her and Cogar at gunpoint and would not let them leave. Troopers said Woodhouse stated that Smith pointed a silver gun at her and shot toward her numerous times inside of the residence. Woodhouse also told troopers that Smith hit Cogar in the head with a 2×4 and that as soon as they had a chance, both her and Cogar ran to Riffle’s house.

Troopers said they then obtained a statement from Cogar, who stated that he had offered Smith and Copley a place to stay while they were in town. Cogar said he had left for a short time and when he returned, Smith seemed fine but later out of nowhere, Smith “lost it” and was pointing a gun at him and Woodhouse because she would not sit still.

Cogar told state police he confronted Smith about him pointing the gun at Woodhouse and Copley, before Smith turned his hostility toward Cogar. Troopers said Cogar stated Smith then hit him in the head with a board. Cogar was bleeding from a laceration located above his left eye, according to troopers.

Troopers said they located three handguns in the bathroom where Smith was found when securing the scene. Troopers also said they located multiple casings and slugs inside the residence.

Smith has been charged with three counts of wanton endangerment and two charges of malicious assault, according to court documents. He is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail and his bail has been set at $175,060.