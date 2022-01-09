Campus Warning issued after WVU burglary

Vandalia Apartments at WVU after a burglary took place

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University has issued a warning after University Police received a report of a burglary in progress at approximately 6:30 a.m., Jan. 9 in Vandalia Hall.

The investigation determined that an individual “entered an apartment and stole a video game console”, but upon discovery, “left behind a TV that appeared to be from another location.”

The suspect has been described as a Black male approximately 5’10” wearing a white hoodie, maroon vest and dark colored pants. The individual has not been located and the police investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident are encouraged to get into contact with the police.

Information can be shared anonymously by calling 304-293-COPS (2677) or by visiting the police department at 992 Elmer Prince Drive, Morgantown, 26505.

West Virginia University safety tips:

· Anyone who believes they are in danger should immediately call 911.

· If you witness a potentially dangerous situation or a crime, call 911 or UPD at 304-293-3136.

· Download WVU’s LiveSafe app.

· If you encounter an emergency on campus, utilize the blue light emergency call system if available.

· Inspect locks on your doors, windows and other applicable areas to ensure they are working effectively.

· Do not admit strangers into your residence hall, apartment or house. Limit the amount of personal information you post online. Never leave notes on your door indicating you are out for the night or out of town.

· Make sure to lock windows, doors, and vehicles while you are away or not actively monitoring them.

· Do not leave spare keys in places accessible to others.

· If you lose your key or ID, report it immediately so locks can be changed and ID access suspended until a new ID has been issued.

· If you are confronted, cooperate. Give the criminal what he/she asks for – wallet, keys, jewelry, credit cards, act. Your life is more valuable than replaceable possessions. Don’t make sudden moves or try to take on the criminal yourself. Concentrate on remembering a description, and call police immediately.

· Always be aware of your surroundings.

· Mark and record serial numbers of electronics and other valuables.

· If harassed or assaulted, scream and attempt to run for safety.

· Know your neighborhood. Identify police and fire stations, libraries, emergency telephones – as well as the hours of operation of local stores and restaurants.

West Virginia University resources:

· WVU Police Department – 911 | 304-293-2677 | 304-293-3136

· WVU CARE Team

· WVU Carruth Center – 304-293-4431

· WVU Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion – 304-293-5600

· WVU Office of Student Conduct – 304-293-8111

· WVU Faculty-Staff Assistance Program – 304-293-5590

· WVU Rape and Domestic Violence Information Center – 304-292-5100

· WVU Office of Campus and Community Life – 304-293-5611

· WVU Student Health Service – 304-285-7200

· WVU Division of Student Life – 304-293-5811

· WVU Faculty-Staff Assistance Program – 304-293-5590

Emergency messages are posted to the @WVUalert Twitter and WVU Safety and Wellness Facebook page as well as the WVU Alert system. Updates are also posted to the @WVUsafety Twitter.