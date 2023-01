BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Bridgeport Police Department are looking to the public for assistance in identifying a woman related to a larceny complaint, according to a post they made on their Facebook page.

They are asking anyone with information about the person in the photos to contact Officer Myers at 304-848-6108 or bmyers@bridgeportwv.com.

(Courtesy of Bridgeport PD) (Courtesy of Bridgeport PD)