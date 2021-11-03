Capias arrest in Preston County results in troopers locating more than 1 oz of cocaine

KINGWOOD, W.Va. — An arrest for an active Capias warrant in Preston County results in troopers locating more than an ounce of cocaine.

Joshua McGinnis

On Nov. 1, troopers with the Preston County detachment of the West Virginia State Police received information that an individual with an active Capias warrant was on Deaker Road in Kingwood, according to a criminal complaint.

When troopers arrived, they took Joshua McGinnis, 37, of Masontown, into custody and performed a search of his person; that search resulted in troopers finding “a bag containing an off-white powdery substance,” troopers said.

Upon testing, the substance was confirmed to be cocaine which “had an approximate weight of 45 grams,” according to the complaint.

McGinnis has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $50,000 bond.