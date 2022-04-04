FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A woman caring for an elderly person in Marion County has been charged after purchasing more than $2,500 of items without permission.

Carol Jones

Starting on Nov. 1, 2021, a woman who was hired to care for an elderly woman began using the victim’s funds to purchase unauthorized items, according to a criminal complaint.

Deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office noted that, as a part of her employment, Carol Jones, 58, of Lost Creek, “was given a checkbook” which belonged to the victim in order “to pay for authorized items” the woman would need, deputies said.

Using the victim’s checkbook and credit card, Jones “purchased items that had not been authorized by the victim” in an amount “greater than $2500.00,” according to the complaint.

Jones has been charged with financial exploitation of an elderly person. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $2,500 bond.