Caretaker of man in Emily Drive Walmart bathroom incident charged with neglect, police say

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Barbour County man has been charged in relation to an incident that occurred in the Emily Drive Walmart bathroom, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Clarksburg Police Department.

According to the complaint, Jacob Willard, 24, of Phillipi, was the caretaker of Brett Lantz and tasked with keeping Lantz in his supervision at all times. However, Willard allowed Lantz to enter the men’s bathroom at the Emily Drive Walmart unattended for an extended length of time on Sunday, June 9, police said.

Police said video footage from the Walmart showed that Willard allowed Lantz to enter the bathroom alone, then sat on a bench outside the restroom and leaving Lantz unattended.

In Lantz’s treatment plan from ResCare, it stated several times that he was not to be left alone for any period of time due to a past of violent and sexual outburts Lantz had displayed, police said. Willard failed to follow this plan, resulting in an alleged sex crime in the bathroom, according to the complaint.

Previously, Willard had signed documents as a part of his employment with ResCare stating he had completed the training requirements required for the job and had read documents regarding Lantz’s specific care instructions; however, he disregarded those instructions during the incident, police said.

Willard is charged with abuse or neglect of an incapacitated adult as a result of the incident.

Lantz was arrested following the incident and is accused of touching a young boy’s genitals in the men’s bathroom at the Clarksburg Walmart.