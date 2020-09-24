Cash reward for information on man in connection to Jan. accident in Philadelphia causing WVU student’s death

PHILADELPHIA — A man wanted for “homicide by vehicle” in a drunk driving incident which killed one WVU student and injured another is currently being sought by the Pennsylvania State Police and the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers.

According to an article posted Wednesday on the Crime Stoppers’ website, the Pennsylvania State Police are looking for any information which would lead to the arrest of Aaron Sims, 26, of Camden, New Jersey, who is being charged in connection to an accident that resulted in the death of Chloe Robertson, 21, of Clermont Florida who was a senior criminology major at WVU.

In February, charges had yet to be filed against Sims due to state police awaiting the results of a toxicology report, which they eventually received and showed that Sims had been at twice the legal limit for alcohol in his blood stream, as well as showing a positive indication for THC, according to the website.

There is currently an arrest warrant out for Sims’ arrest which allows for full extradition — which means that Pennsylvania will extradite Sims from any state in which he is found, according to the Crime Stoppers.

In cases of homicide, the Crime Stoppers offer a cash reward of $2,000 if the information results in the wanted person’s capture; all tips over the phone or via the internet are 100% anonymous, according to Crime Stoppers Coordinator for Pennsylvania State Police Linda Bobitz.