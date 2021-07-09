Cash reward offered for information leading to arrest and conviction of individuals involved in burglary of Fairmont firearm dealer

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A cash reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals involved in the burglary of a Fairmont firearms dealer.

On June 22, an unknown subject burglarized a firearm dealer, ATR Peformance, in Fairmont and stole multiple firearms, according to a press release sent from the United State Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of West Virginia.

After the burglary, the unknown subject was met by an accomplice in a light colored vehicle of unknown make and model who picked the individual up and left the area, according to the release.

The ATF is offering a $2500-$5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals involved in the incident, the release states.

Those with information into the incident are asked to call the ATF at 800-283-4867, or at ATFTips@atf.gov.