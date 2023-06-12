MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Three people who were arrested in Morgantown after allegedly selling drugs at the CowGirlz Lounge may also be charged for a shooting incident that happened near the club over the weekend.

On June 10, officers with the Morgantown Police Department and members of the Mon Metro Drug Task Force responded to the call of a domestic complaint taking place on Van Voorhis Road in Morgantown, according to the the Morgantown Police Department.

During that time, two separate parties, including individuals identified as Mike Scott, 43; Phineas Chaplin, 39; and Rachelle Gaston, 38, all of Morgantown, got into two different vehicles and fired shots in the Sabraton area, officers said.

Mike Scott Phineas Chaplin Rachelle Gaston

The vehicles then drove to CowGirlz Lounge and Restaurant on Earl Core Road in Morgantown, at which point two to three people fired at the vehicles, and the vehicles fled from the area, according to the police department.

From this incident, task force members obtained a probable cause affidavit to arrest Scott, Chaplin and Gaston for previous incidents where they delivered methamphetamine and fentanyl to confidential individuals in Morgantown, according to a criminal complaint.

On four separate occasions, on Sept. 20, 2022; March 2; March 22; and April 5, a confidential informant working with the Mon Metro Drug Task Force purchased meth and fentanyl from the three individuals while at the CowGirlz location in Morgantown, task force members said.

Charges are still pending from the shooting incidents in Monongalia County, however, the three have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit a felony. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail.