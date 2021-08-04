Charges upgraded for Harrison County man accused of shaking 50-day-old infant

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A man facing charges for allegedly shaking a 50-day-old infant has had his charges upgraded.

Lucian Grayson

On Wednesday, Lucian Grayson, 18, of Mount Clare, was seen for a pre-trial conference before Harrison County Magistrate “Gizzy” Davis.

During that conference, the state dropped the initial charges of child abuse resulting in injury, in favor of a charge of child abuse causing death.

As a result of the new charges, Grayson could face 15 years to life in prison, if found guilty.

Due to the change in charges, Grayson will have an additional hearing within 10 days. That hearing date has yet to be set at this time.

Grayson remains in the North Central Regional Jail.