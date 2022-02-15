CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after hitting a man in front of deputies during a child custody handoff in Harrison County.

On Feb. 14, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department were assisting with a domestic violence petition order in Clarksburg, according to a criminal complaint.

Deputies assisted with a child custody handoff between the domestic violence petitioner and Sierra Townsend, 25, of West Milford. During that time, the petitioner of the protective order was to take custody of the child, deputies said.

When Townsend “walked the child” to the man, and while the man was “holding the child,” Townsend “punched him causing apparent injuries” including “bruising, bleeding and swelling” while the child “was within inches of being struck,” according to the complaint.

When deputies attempted to apprehend Townsend, “she refused and attempted to walk away,” which resulted in deputies having to “force [Townsend] to the ground and into handcuffs,” deputies said.

Townsend was charged with child neglect creating risk of injury. She is currently out on $25,000 bond.