Charleston man charged after breaking into Philippi hom and threatening 3 women with knife, troopers say

PHILIPPI, W.Va. — A Charleston man has been charged in Philippi after breaking into a residence and threatening three women with a knife, troopers said.

According to a criminal complaint written by troopers with the Barbour County detachment of the West Virginia State Police, on Nov. 28, a man “busted a rear door window” at a residence on Mansfield Drive in Philippi.

James Varn

The man, identified as James Varn, 31, of Charleston, then entered the residence, which was occupied by three wome,n and Varn was “armed with a black handled kitchen knife,” troopers said.

One of the women told Varn to leave the residence, but he refused to do so as he entered the hallway of the home and asked the residents “for the guns” as he “attempted to gain entry to the bedroom,” where he attempted “to enter the gun cabinet and locked bedroom door,” according to the complaint.

At the time, Varn was apprehended and placed into handcuffs, but he then “fled the area on food and entered the locked door” of another residence on Mansfield Drive, as he attempted to “hide from police,” troopers said.

Working with officers from the Philippi Police Department, troopers were able to once again apprehend Varn and place him into custody; Varn advised troopers “he was currently under the influence of methamphetamine,” according to the complaint.

Varn has been charged with burglary, robbery and fleeing. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $15,000 bond.