Charleston man charged for sexually assaulting unconscious woman after sending her a video of the incident, deputies say

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Charleston has been charged in Monongalia County for sexually assaulting an unconscious woman after sending her a video of the incident in question, deputies said.

According to a complaint filed by the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department, on Aug. 16, a man sent a video to a victim showing him having intercourse with her while she was unconscious.

Jeremy Burdette

A forensic examination of the victim’s phone showed that “the video was created on 05/02/2020 at 3:49am and was filmed in Monongalia County” by Jeremy Burdette, 24, of Charleston, deputies said.

The victim “identified her bed sheets in the video,” and had text messages “which revealed that [Burdette] engaged in sexual intercourse with the victim while she was sleeping,” according to the complaint.

Burdette has been charged with second-degree sexual assault. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.