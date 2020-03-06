Charleston man charged in Buckhannon after deputies say they find drugs during routine traffic stop

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — A Charleston man is facing drug charges after deputies said they found drugs in his possession during a routine traffic stop.

On March 5, deputies with the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department assisted officers with the Buckhannon Police Department with a traffic stop of a 2004 Dodge Stratus on W.Va. Rt. 33 in Buckhannon, according to a criminal complaint.

When deputies arrived, they were informed by Buckhannon police officers that they had found THC oils on the Stratus’s driver, and that they were about to perform a search of the vehicle, deputies said.

Adam Heater

While performing a search of the vehicle, deputies found a black backpack in the back passenger seat of the vehicle where Adam Heater, 25, of Charleston was seated, according to the complaint.

Inside the backpack, deputies said they found a set of digital scales, multiple empty bags and a used syringe; upon further search, deputies found a small bag of presumed marijuana, as well as a bag of presumed methamphetamine.

When questioned as to who owned the drugs, the other occupants of the vehicle indicated that they belonged to Heater, according to the complaint.

Heater is charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.