Charleston woman accused of setting UHC hospital bed on fire charged with arson; 1 other woman charged in separate arson incident

Jennifer Mills

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s office announced that two women have been charged in two separate arson investigations, including a Charleston woman accused of setting her hospital bed on fire while being treated at UHC in Bridgeport.

A release issued by the Fire Marshal’s Office stated that the Charleston woman, Jennifer Rae Mills was being treated at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport when the arson incident occurred on June 12. Fire marshals said that officers with the Bridgeport Police Department took Mills into custody at the hospital.

Mills has been charged with first-degree arson and is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $25,000 bond.

The second West Virginian facing an arson charge is Elizabeth Shipp of Falling Waters in Berkeley County. The release stated that Shipp was also arrested on a first-degree arson charge and is accused of setting a January 2 fire in Falling Waters.

Shipp was arrested Tuesday by fire marshals and is being held at Eastern Regional Jail on a $40,000 bond.