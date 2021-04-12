Charleston woman pleads guilty to distributing 1.5 kilograms of meth

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – A Charleston woman pleaded guilty in federal court today for her role in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in 2019.

Kathryn Elizabeth Casto, 35, pleaded guilty to allegations of her attempting to distribute around 50 grams of meth.

Casto admitted between April and September of last year she worked with multiple people to obtain meth to transport from Akron, Ohio to different locations in West Virginia – including some of which was sold in the Huntington and Charleston areas.

Casto also admitted she knew some of her customers purchased meth from her with the intent to redistribute it and that she was responsible for the distribution of up to 1.5 kilograms of meth.

Casto is now facing between 5 to 40 years in federal prison when she is sentenced on July 12, 2021.