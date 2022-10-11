ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — A report of an active shooter in Elkins Tuesday led to a lockdown at Jennings Randolph Elementary School, and the man who made the report has been arrested, the Elkins Police Chief said in a release.

According to the release, the threat was called in just after 10 a.m., and the Randolph County 911 center was told the situation was occurring in Bridgewater Estates.

Justin Pennington

Chief Travis Bennett said that within two minutes, Elkins Police Department officers were on the scene and began a search of the area, before identifying the suspect as Justin Pennington, 32, and taking him into custody. He was unarmed at the time, according to Bennett, but officers later found an unloaded handgun.

Officers then searched all of Bridgewater Estates to ensure there was no threat to the public while the elementary school remained in lockdown until the situation was resolved, Bennett said.

The investigation determined that no shots were fired and that Pennington was suffering from delusions when he made the call, believing that he saw someone shooting an assault rifle, according to Bennett.

Pennington was charged with falsely reporting an emergency. Bennett said Pennington was previously arrested on Oct. 8 in downtown Elkins after an incident involving a firearm.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, the West Virginia State Police, the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, and Randolph County EMS also responded to the incident, according to Bennett.

Pennington is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $10,000 cash-only bail.