Chief of a WV fire department arrested on child porn charges

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — The Chief of the Summers County Fire Department was arrested on child pornography charges.

Officials said the case is months in the making. West Virginia State Police arrested Brian Cale on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Cale was charged with soliciting a minor via computer, child abuse creating risk of injury, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and distribution of child porn, minors in sex.

In October 2020, Cale and a child were allegedly sending explicit Snapchat videos and photos to a 15-year-old girl. According to court documents, the videos also showed the child with Cale snorting an unknown substance. These snapchats were reportedly graphic in nature and were asking the 15-year-old for sex.

Cale’s social media accounts were then flagged on Monday, June 7, 2021 by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Graphic photographs of children were allegedly linked to his Snapchat account.

Cale was arrested Tuesday, June 8. The investigation is ongoing.