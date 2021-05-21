Chief: Search on Clarksburg residence results in ‘several pending arrests’

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A search on a residence in Clarksburg has resulted in several pending arrests.

According to Clarksburg Police Chief Mark Kiddy, on Friday, the Clarksburg Police Department, working in connection with the Greater Harrison Drug Task Force, executed a search warrant on a residence on West Woodland Avenue in Clarksburg.

During the search, law enforcement located a handgun, ammunition, several thousand dollars in U.S. currency, as well as two pounds of marijuana and a half a pound of methamphetamine, Kiddy said.

In connection to the warrant issued on the West Woodland Avenue residence, another warrant was issued on a residence in Lewis County, according to Kiddy.

As a result of the incident there are several arrests pending, but due to the case still being ongoing, no names are being released at this time, Kiddy said.