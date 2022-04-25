WESTON, W.Va. — A man has been charged after officers received multiple calls of children playing in traffic in Weston.

Nathan Reel

On April 23, officers with the Weston Police Department were dispatched to Court Street in reference to calls of a small child playing in the street and almost being struck by a vehicle, according to a complaint.

When officers arrived on scene, they spoke with a witness who stated that “he almost hit a little girl who was in the street,” and that there were “also two little boys with her,” deputies said.

The witness also told officers that a Post Office employee also “stopped to keep from hitting the little girl,” and when officers spoke with Nathan Reel, 24, of Weston, they advised him of what had happened and placed him into custody, according to the complaint.

In the residence, officers observed a loaded firearm “within easy reach of the oldest child,” officers said.

Reel has been charged with child neglect. He is being held in Central Regional Jail on $45,000 bond.